Jennison Associates LLC Buys 57,310 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 192.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,310 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $19,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Penumbra by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,658,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,159,000 after acquiring an additional 58,184 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,222,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 265,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,697,000 after buying an additional 42,876 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Penumbra by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,910,000 after buying an additional 10,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP boosted its stake in Penumbra by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 222,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,041,000 after buying an additional 127,477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Stock Performance

Penumbra stock traded down $2.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.48. 119,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,400. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.59 and a 12 month high of $332.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $191.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Penumbra

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $278.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.94 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.41, for a total value of $124,446.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,168,046.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Don W. Kassing sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $30,598.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,889.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.41, for a total value of $124,446.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,168,046.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,970 shares of company stock worth $3,390,604 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on PEN. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Penumbra from $284.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Penumbra from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Penumbra currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.10.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

