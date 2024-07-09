Jennison Associates LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $11,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BCE by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in BCE by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 31,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in BCE by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in BCE by 0.6% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. raised its position in BCE by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 21,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BCE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of BCE from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. CIBC raised shares of BCE from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of BCE from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

BCE Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:BCE traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.52. 1,255,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,338,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.57. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.13 and a 52-week high of $45.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.66.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. BCE had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. As a group, analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.738 per share. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is 201.39%.

About BCE

(Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.