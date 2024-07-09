Jennison Associates LLC Decreases Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 689,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 46,018 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.08% of Marvell Technology worth $48,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 5.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 110,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,804,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 17.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,252,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $304,927,000 after acquiring an additional 620,916 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 168,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,958,000 after purchasing an additional 14,062 shares during the period. Finally, Mendel Money Management raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 204.5% in the 1st quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 38,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 75,819 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total value of $2,064,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,312,626.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total transaction of $2,064,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,545 shares in the company, valued at $49,312,626.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $356,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,774,586.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,000 shares of company stock worth $5,607,740 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRVL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, May 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.24.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.62. The company had a trading volume of 4,900,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,817,620. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.07 and a 1 year high of $85.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $63.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.47.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -21.24%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

