Jennison Associates LLC Has $53.86 Million Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388,302 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,217 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.10% of DexCom worth $53,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,508,000. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 380,535 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,221,000 after acquiring an additional 66,348 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 5,791.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 463,973 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $57,574,000 after acquiring an additional 456,097 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,756,216 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $217,929,000 after acquiring an additional 310,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DXCM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.33.

DexCom Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.88. 454,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,894,708. The stock has a market cap of $44.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.63, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.30. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.75 and a 1-year high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. DexCom had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The company had revenue of $921.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.20 million. On average, analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In other DexCom news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.29, for a total value of $75,317.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,901 shares in the company, valued at $7,646,115.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DexCom news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.29, for a total value of $75,317.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,901 shares in the company, valued at $7,646,115.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 1,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.81, for a total transaction of $274,241.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,839,974.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,102 shares of company stock valued at $755,103 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.