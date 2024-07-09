Jennison Associates LLC Has $59.09 Million Stock Holdings in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,374,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,203 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $59,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Qiagen Stock Performance

Shares of Qiagen stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.98. 462,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,151,864. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.42. Qiagen has a 1-year low of $34.74 and a 1-year high of $47.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.91 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 12.59%. Qiagen’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Qiagen will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on QGEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Qiagen from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Qiagen from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Qiagen from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.05.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

