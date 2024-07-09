Jennison Associates LLC Has $87.92 Million Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 143,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,704 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $87,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Haverford Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at $211,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,271 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 5.7% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 9.7% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schear Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 37.8% in the first quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Shares of MLM traded up $3.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $533.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,882. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $389.90 and a one year high of $626.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $566.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $558.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.91.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.05. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 31.35%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 23.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MLM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $710.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $635.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $600.00 target price (up previously from $530.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $610.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MLM

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.