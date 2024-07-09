Jennison Associates LLC Increases Stock Position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 82.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,724 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.08% of Stantec worth $7,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STN. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in Stantec by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 3,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Stantec by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 25,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 8.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Stantec by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 102,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Stantec by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 23,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STN traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.12. The stock had a trading volume of 22,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,081. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 1.04. Stantec Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.55 and a 52 week high of $87.53.

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Free Report ) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.81 million. Stantec had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 16.51%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stantec Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.152 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Stantec’s payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

