Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 206,840 Shares of Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,261,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,840 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 2.69% of Bridge Investment Group worth $22,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BRDG. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Bridge Investment Group by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Bridge Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Bridge Investment Group by 142.7% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Bridge Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $460,000. 52.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $9.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bridge Investment Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.20.

Bridge Investment Group stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.33. 38,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,146. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $13.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $886.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.54 and a beta of 1.62.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $79.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.31 million. Bridge Investment Group had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 0.25%. Analysts forecast that Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. This is a positive change from Bridge Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Bridge Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -199.99%.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

