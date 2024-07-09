Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 2,403 Shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 179,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $13,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HHH. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,852,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045,156 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the third quarter valued at about $359,181,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,352,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,259,000 after purchasing an additional 193,957 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,023,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,542,000 after purchasing an additional 394,191 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 318,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,275,000 after purchasing an additional 13,850 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on HHH. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Howard Hughes from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Howard Hughes from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Howard Hughes Stock Performance

NYSE:HHH traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.58. 207,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,781. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $59.00 and a one year high of $86.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Howard Hughes Profile

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

