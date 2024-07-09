Jennison Associates LLC Reduces Position in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its holdings in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Free Report) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 913,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 241,435 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 2.43% of James River Group worth $8,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of James River Group by 11.1% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of James River Group by 9.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in James River Group by 172.8% in the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 30,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 19,057 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in James River Group by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 70,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 23,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in James River Group by 24,641.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 24,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Get James River Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JRVR shares. Compass Point upgraded James River Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of James River Group in a report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, James River Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

James River Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ JRVR traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.01. The company had a trading volume of 182,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,618. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $19.07. The firm has a market cap of $265.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.67.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. James River Group had a negative net margin of 10.56% and a positive return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $201.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. James River Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

James River Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. James River Group’s payout ratio is -9.57%.

James River Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance services. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, and Specialty Admitted Insurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in the United States Puerto Rice, and the United States Virgin Islands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JRVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.