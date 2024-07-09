Jennison Associates LLC Sells 148,359 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,543,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 148,359 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $98,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TRN. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $330,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 44,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 13,267 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Harvey Investment Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TRN traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.05. 141,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,913. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.53. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.41.

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $809.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.97 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.17%.

In related news, CFO Eric R. Marchetto sold 8,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $264,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 224,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,746,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TRN shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

