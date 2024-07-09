Jennison Associates LLC Sells 2,444 Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 563,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,444 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals were worth $24,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 126,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after buying an additional 36,324 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 293,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,534,000 after purchasing an additional 121,213 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,100,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,700,000 after buying an additional 483,248 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 460,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,188,000 after buying an additional 159,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $1,279,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of XENE stock traded up $2.21 on Tuesday, reaching $39.40. The company had a trading volume of 139,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,332. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.97 and its 200 day moving average is $42.82. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $27.99 and a one year high of $50.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter. Xenon Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XENE shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.11.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

