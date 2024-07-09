Jennison Associates LLC Sells 4,642 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 577,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,642 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $20,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 41,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 11.8% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 51,230 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 6.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,876,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $261,425,000 after purchasing an additional 461,702 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Enbridge by 15.0% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 18,098 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Enbridge by 2,294.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enbridge stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $35.35. 1,412,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,585,082. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $38.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $75.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.64.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. Analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.66%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.04%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

