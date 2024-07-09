Jennison Associates LLC Sells 673,835 Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,370,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673,835 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Hayward were worth $51,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HAYW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hayward by 16.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,536,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,680 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Hayward by 4,616.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 853,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,604,000 after acquiring an additional 835,175 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hayward by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,419,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,511,000 after acquiring an additional 662,795 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Hayward during the third quarter worth $8,611,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Hayward by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,670,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,920,000 after acquiring an additional 546,400 shares in the last quarter.

In other Hayward news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 42,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $615,426.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,799 shares in the company, valued at $7,507,393.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 171,428 shares of company stock worth $2,305,278 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Hayward from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.30.

Shares of HAYW stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $12.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 831,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,621. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $16.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.58.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Hayward had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $212.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.33 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

