Jennison Associates LLC Sells 83,980 Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 515,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 83,980 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 2.79% of Huron Consulting Group worth $49,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 8,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $29,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,720,342.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 2,159 shares of company stock valued at $203,549 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:HURN traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $98.81. 57,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,962. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 0.61. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.99 and a 52 week high of $113.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.94.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $355.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.80 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HURN. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Monday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.75.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

