Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI) Trading Down 4.3%

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Get Free Report) fell 4.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $126.01 and last traded at $126.21. 67,469 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 317,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on KSPI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. New Street Research started coverage on Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Trading Down 2.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.89.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Analysts forecast that Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $1.9154 per share. This is a boost from Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz’s previous dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz during the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz during the first quarter valued at $19,063,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz during the first quarter worth $64,051,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz during the first quarter worth $64,051,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in the 1st quarter worth about $147,577,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace, and fintech solutions for consumers and merchants in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment facilities transactions between customers and merchants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.