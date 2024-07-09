JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (JSGI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.40 on August 16th

JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (LON:JSGI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share on Friday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income Trading Up 0.2 %
JSGI opened at GBX 296.56 ($3.80) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.54. JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income has a fifty-two week low of GBX 283.74 ($3.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 323 ($4.14). The firm has a market capitalization of £160.91 million, a PE ratio of 3,704.43 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 295.69 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 305.62.
About JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income
