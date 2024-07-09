Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Shares Down 4.6%

Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) dropped 4.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.16 and last traded at $9.16. Approximately 119,861 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,176,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Kennedy-Wilson Stock Down 2.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.76.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.92. Kennedy-Wilson had a negative return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 41.31%. The company had revenue of $136.40 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Kennedy-Wilson Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is -24.37%.

Institutional Trading of Kennedy-Wilson

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 313.0% in the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 131.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 229.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 68.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

Featured Stories

