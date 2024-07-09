Kinovo (LON:KINO) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Kinovo plc (LON:KINO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from GBX 70 to GBX 80. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock. Kinovo traded as high as GBX 70 ($0.90) and last traded at GBX 66.50 ($0.85), with a volume of 287830 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 66 ($0.85).

Kinovo Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of £41.84 million, a P/E ratio of 950.00 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 57.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 53.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.17, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77.

About Kinovo

Kinovo plc, through its subsidiaries, provides gas heating, electrical, and general building services to housing associations and local authorities, public buildings, industrial and commercial, and education and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Mechanical Services, Building Services, and Electrical Services segments.

