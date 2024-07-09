Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Shares Bought by RiverPark Advisors LLC

RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 309.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KNSL. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 22.7% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 7,637.5% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 6,110 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spears Abacus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinsale Capital Group

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 3,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.74, for a total value of $1,389,321.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,247,879. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on KNSL. TD Cowen began coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $403.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective (down from $555.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Compass Point cut their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $544.00 to $453.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $600.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $434.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KNSL

Kinsale Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of KNSL traded down $3.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $376.47. 96,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $385.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $422.37. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.06. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $325.01 and a 12-month high of $548.47.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $372.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.45 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 26.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 3.99%.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.