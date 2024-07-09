Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Director Bruce Booth Sells 453,960 Shares

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) Director Bruce Booth sold 453,960 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total transaction of $17,345,811.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 723,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,635,229.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bruce Booth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 12th, Bruce Booth sold 16,740 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $593,433.00.

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of KYMR traded up $7.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,908,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,469. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.52. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 2.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 194.67% and a negative return on equity of 31.92%. The firm had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KYMR. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $185,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 141.2% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 51,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 29,904 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 4.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,925,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,560,000 after buying an additional 182,125 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $473,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kymera Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.09.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

