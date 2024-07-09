Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $491.92.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LII. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Lennox International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,416,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,067,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 279.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,588,000 after purchasing an additional 18,972 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 165.0% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 21,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,362,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,795,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LII stock opened at $542.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $508.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $475.72. Lennox International has a twelve month low of $318.10 and a twelve month high of $553.48. The company has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.30. Lennox International had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 303.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Research analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.65%.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

