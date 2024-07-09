Liberty Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 98.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 107,297 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,735.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 370.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

VT stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.66. 885,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,725,027. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.06. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $88.74 and a 1 year high of $115.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

