LICT (OTCMKTS:LICT) Trading Up 1.4%

LICT Co. (OTCMKTS:LICT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14,100.00 and last traded at $14,000.00. Approximately 3 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 99 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13,800.00.
LICT Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15,013.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16,396.72.
LICT (OTCMKTS:LICT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported $295.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.50 million for the quarter.
About LICT
LICT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband, voice, and video services to residential, commercial, and governmental customers. The company offers high speed broadband services, including internet access through copper-based digital subscriber lines, fiber optic facilities, fixed wireless, and cable modems; video services through traditional cable television services and internet protocol television services; voice over internet protocol services; wireless voice communications services; and other telecommunications related services.
