Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the three analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $116.33.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LGND shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.
Insider Activity at Ligand Pharmaceuticals
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ligand Pharmaceuticals
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LGND. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 157.3% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 40,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after buying an additional 24,610 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 43.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 136,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,163,000 after purchasing an additional 40,958 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 325,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,263,000 after purchasing an additional 121,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.
Ligand Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.1 %
NASDAQ:LGND traded up $3.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.47. 144,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,124. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.80. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $49.24 and a 12 month high of $94.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.01.
Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $3.01. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 79.30%. The company had revenue of $30.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.
About Ligand Pharmaceuticals
Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.
