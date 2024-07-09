Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Shares Bought by Salomon & Ludwin LLC

Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 36.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,796,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,434,406,000 after buying an additional 141,322 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in Linde by 655.7% during the fourth quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portfolio Design Labs LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth $1,897,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Linde Trading Down 1.0 %

LIN stock traded down $4.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $431.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 995,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,042,587. The company has a market cap of $207.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.93. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $361.02 and a 12 month high of $477.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $434.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $435.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.07. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $482.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $468.83.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

