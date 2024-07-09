LooksRare (LOOKS) Price Hits $0.0474 on Top Exchanges

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded up 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One LooksRare token can now be purchased for about $0.0474 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, LooksRare has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar. LooksRare has a total market cap of $47.41 million and $2.57 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LooksRare was first traded on December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,941,673 tokens. The official website for LooksRare is looksrare.org. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare (LOOKS) is the native token of the LooksRare platform, an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. It’s used for transactions, governance voting, and user rewards on the platform. LooksRare is a decentralized marketplace for trading Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), providing a platform for users to mint, buy, sell, and showcase NFTs. The LOOKS token facilitates transactions, enables governance participation, and rewards active users.”

