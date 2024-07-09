MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$20.94.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MAG. Ventum Cap Mkts downgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$17.50 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

In other news, Senior Officer Marc Justin Turcotte sold 4,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.22, for a total transaction of C$72,446.61. In other MAG Silver news, Senior Officer Marc Justin Turcotte sold 4,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.22, for a total value of C$72,446.61. Also, Senior Officer Michael John Curlook sold 18,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.91, for a total transaction of C$317,552.89. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE:MAG opened at C$16.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.03. MAG Silver has a 1-year low of C$11.15 and a 1-year high of C$19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 25.31 and a current ratio of 14.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.86.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.05. On average, research analysts anticipate that MAG Silver will post 0.697861 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

