Mantle Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $1.21 Billion (MNT)

Mantle (MNT) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Over the last seven days, Mantle has traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar. Mantle has a total market cap of $1.21 billion and approximately $276.29 million worth of Mantle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mantle token can now be purchased for approximately $0.66 or 0.00001135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mantle Token Profile

Mantle’s total supply is 6,219,316,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,843,669,839 tokens. Mantle’s official Twitter account is @0xmantle. The official message board for Mantle is www.mantle.xyz/blog. The official website for Mantle is www.mantle.xyz.

Buying and Selling Mantle

According to CryptoCompare, “Mantle (MNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mantle has a current supply of 6,219,316,794.99 with 3,266,841,707.8368406 in circulation. The last known price of Mantle is 0.66706936 USD and is up 5.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $286,336,689.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mantle.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mantle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mantle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mantle using one of the exchanges listed above.

