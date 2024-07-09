Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $108.12 and last traded at $108.65. 37,219 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 634,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on MASI. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Masimo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Masimo from $145.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Masimo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masimo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.57.

Get Masimo alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on MASI

Masimo Stock Down 4.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.80 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $492.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.70 million. Masimo had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 40,000 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.17, for a total transaction of $5,446,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,475.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masimo

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Masimo by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,696 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Masimo by 75.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Masimo by 140.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Masimo by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Masimo

(Get Free Report)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.