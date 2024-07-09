McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stock Holdings Cut by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $7,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 333.3% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 65 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, Director Susan R. Salka sold 606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.04, for a total transaction of $338,172.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Maria Martinez sold 483 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.88, for a total value of $282,980.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan R. Salka sold 606 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.04, for a total transaction of $338,172.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,567 shares of company stock worth $16,691,841 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Trading Down 0.5 %

MCK stock traded down $2.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $586.81. 529,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,104. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $395.30 and a twelve month high of $612.17. The company has a market capitalization of $76.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $571.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $531.41.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 31.54 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 11.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MCK shares. Argus increased their target price on McKesson from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on McKesson from $571.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen raised their target price on McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $596.00.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

