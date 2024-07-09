MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $19.57

MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.57 and last traded at $19.57, with a volume of 104658 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.87.

MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.41. The firm has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00 and a beta of -3.24.

About MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (BNKD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks three times the inverse of the performance of an equal-weighted index of US large banks. BNKD was launched on Apr 5, 2019 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

