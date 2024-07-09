Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth $393,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 4,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

MCO stock traded up $3.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $435.95. 374,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,088. The company has a market capitalization of $79.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.61, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $298.86 and a fifty-two week high of $437.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $408.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $393.31.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.31. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 54.50%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.12%.

Several analysts recently commented on MCO shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $424.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $420.27.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

