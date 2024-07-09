Morgan Stanley Increases Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target to $392.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $374.00 to $392.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $424.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Moody’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Moody’s from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $375.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $413.45.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $432.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $408.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $393.31. Moody’s has a one year low of $298.86 and a one year high of $434.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.23, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.28.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.31. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 54.50%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Moody’s will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.12%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Moody’s by 114.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

