Mutual Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 42,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,182,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. First National Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 9,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 8,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 182.7% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 12,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 8,311 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $200.16. 3,742,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,473,963. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $182.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.68. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $206.00.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 81.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total value of $18,582,720.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,160,096.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total transaction of $17,925,526.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,075,287.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total value of $18,582,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,160,096.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

