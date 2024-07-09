Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 220 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,247,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,674,000 after purchasing an additional 65,321 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 105,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,543,000 after buying an additional 13,224 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $8,905,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 261.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,958,000 after acquiring an additional 293,207 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $230.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,242. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $179.43 and a 12 month high of $236.47. The company has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $230.34 and a 200 day moving average of $226.59.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

