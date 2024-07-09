Mutual Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $9,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 9.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,608,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,193,916,000 after buying an additional 3,047,557 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $3,956,117,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,209,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,552,000 after purchasing an additional 206,165 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,556,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,021,000 after purchasing an additional 559,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,571,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,636,000 after purchasing an additional 246,323 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,634. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,634. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 21,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.98, for a total value of $3,528,592.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,080,172.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,544 shares of company stock worth $25,413,051 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.66. 4,342,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,539,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.71. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $141.45 and a 12 month high of $169.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. BNP Paribas began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Argus lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.72.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

