Mutual Advisors LLC Has $3.31 Million Stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 34.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,644 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $3,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,617,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,939,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,639,000 after purchasing an additional 280,939 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,967,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,113,000 after purchasing an additional 515,332 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,483,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,568,000 after purchasing an additional 132,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,265,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,937,000 after purchasing an additional 145,770 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:QYLD remained flat at $17.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 3,338,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,836,466. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.69. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $18.16. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1686 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

