Mutual Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 195.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,476 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $3,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEE. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Ameren by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ameren during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Ameren by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ameren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Ameren by 163.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on AEE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ameren from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameren news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total transaction of $302,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,318,410.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total transaction of $106,935.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,520.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total transaction of $302,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,318,410.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameren Price Performance

Ameren stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,720,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,753,000. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.88. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $67.03 and a 1-year high of $88.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.61%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

Featured Stories

