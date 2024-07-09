Mutual Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,560 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTEB. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 28,152,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,181,000 after buying an additional 821,527 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,754,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,710,000 after buying an additional 3,258,212 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,637,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,456,000 after buying an additional 403,508 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,720,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,335,000 after buying an additional 672,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,719,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,714,000 after buying an additional 425,933 shares in the last quarter.

VTEB traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $50.27. 2,323,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,114,061. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.38. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.14 and a one year high of $51.15.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

