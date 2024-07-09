Mutual Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,288 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 216.6% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,873.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,738.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHF stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,667,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,633,957. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.04. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $32.29 and a one year high of $39.86. The firm has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

