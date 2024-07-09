Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 12,531 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,531 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Realty Income by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,920,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,541,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046,630 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Realty Income by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,542,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,931,000 after acquiring an additional 227,621 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Realty Income by 2.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,214,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,514,000 after acquiring an additional 196,635 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $506,526,000. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Realty Income by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 8,221,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,083,000 after buying an additional 771,313 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:O traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,598,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,290,135. The company has a market capitalization of $45.94 billion, a PE ratio of 48.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $64.18.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.263 per share. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 291.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on O. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.35.

Realty Income Profile



Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

