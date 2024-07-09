Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 1,536 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $827,370,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,513,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,513,127,000 after buying an additional 6,479,642 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $154,517,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,719,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $92,192,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE USB traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.87. 8,002,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,328,932. The stock has a market cap of $62.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.47 and a 12-month high of $45.85.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on USB. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.84.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on USB

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.