Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 17,713 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 207,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,713 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 3.5% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $109,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42,439.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,628,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,085,000 after acquiring an additional 8,607,912 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,128,876,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,083,439,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4,197.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,193,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,890,000 after buying an additional 1,165,438 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,734,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,112,762,000 after buying an additional 1,118,746 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $558.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,256,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,315,077. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $535.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $513.41. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $560.13. The firm has a market cap of $482.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

