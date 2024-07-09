Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 19,034 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:XJUN)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:XJUN – Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,034 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.31% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June worth $4,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XJUN. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 17,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter worth $476,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 166,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,854,000 after buying an additional 34,787 shares during the last quarter. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter worth $4,755,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter valued at about $523,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

Shares of XJUN stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $37.14. The stock had a trading volume of 22,836 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.66 and its 200 day moving average is $36.08. The company has a market cap of $185.70 million, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.33.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (XJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

