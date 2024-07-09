Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 5,787 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,787 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $2,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.71. The company had a trading volume of 781,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,588. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.41 and a 12-month high of $59.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.73.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

