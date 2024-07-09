Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 829 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $3,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 151.8% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $95.94. The stock had a trading volume of 167,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,401. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.92. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $81.81 and a twelve month high of $105.10.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

