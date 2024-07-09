Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 542 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $5,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 192.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 62,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,811,000 after acquiring an additional 41,297 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at $1,527,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 269.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 495,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,699,000 after purchasing an additional 361,273 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 380.3% during the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 238,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,419,000 after purchasing an additional 189,000 shares during the period. Finally, Secured Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $953,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Take-Two Interactive Software

In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total value of $13,495,007.54. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 87,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,965,462.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total value of $13,495,007.54. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 87,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,965,462.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total transaction of $378,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,981 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,569 shares of company stock valued at $13,909,565 in the last three months. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Shares of TTWO stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.88. 487,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,653,023. The firm has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.87. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.34 and a twelve month high of $171.59.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($17.09). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 69.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.19%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTWO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.09.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

