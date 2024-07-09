Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $6,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Wingstop by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,626,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $292,520,000 after purchasing an additional 370,032 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,167,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $209,915,000 after acquiring an additional 121,134 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,107,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $284,253,000 after acquiring an additional 19,540 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Wingstop by 155.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 873,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $224,093,000 after purchasing an additional 531,880 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at $103,899,000.

Insider Transactions at Wingstop

In related news, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 4,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.40, for a total value of $1,676,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,238,588. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 4,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.40, for a total transaction of $1,676,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,170 shares in the company, valued at $3,238,588. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ania Smith sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.91, for a total value of $215,595.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,379.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,191 shares of company stock worth $2,443,547. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on WING. Bank of America boosted their price target on Wingstop from $421.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $353.17.

Wingstop Stock Down 1.4 %

WING stock traded down $5.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $400.92. 155,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,662. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $398.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $346.92. Wingstop Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.08 and a 1-year high of $431.03. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.31, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.69.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. Wingstop had a net margin of 16.75% and a negative return on equity of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.32%.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

Further Reading

