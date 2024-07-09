Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,456 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $9,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $5,443,000. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 639.3% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 57,636 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after buying an additional 49,840 shares during the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in EOG Resources by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 46,468 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,154 shares in the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP boosted its position in EOG Resources by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 168,354 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $20,362,000 after acquiring an additional 26,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 128.0% during the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 10,203 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE EOG traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $125.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,062,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,240,074. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.19 and a 200-day moving average of $122.66. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.94 and a 1-year high of $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $72.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.30.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $168,829.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,987,669.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $349,828.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,206,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,829.92. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at $20,987,669.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,512 shares of company stock worth $2,144,972 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on EOG. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $163.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.19.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

